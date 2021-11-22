Police concerned for welfare of missing 12-year-old Derbyshire girl

Missing girl Roxanne Ratcliffe-Delrosso,

Roxanne Ratcliffe-Delrosso, who is missing from her home in Swadlincote but had been staying in Matlock, was last seen in the Ripley area at around 1.30pm on Saturday, November 20.

Officers say that, despite carrying out enquiries, they have been unable to locate Roxanne and are concerned for her welfare.

She is around 5ft 6in, of medium build and has long, wavy grey-blonde hair.

She was last seen wearing an army green padded jacket, a beige short sleeved top and ripped jeans, and may also have a nose piercing.