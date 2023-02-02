Alicia was last seen in the Kirk Hallam area at around 9am today, Thursday February 2.

She is around 5ft 6in of medium build and has long blonde hair and blue eyes. She has tattoos on her arms and may be wearing an Arnold Clark uniform.

Officers are asking anyone who have you seen Alicia, or has any information on where she may be to contact the force quoting incident number 236 of 2nd February.

Facebook– send a private message to Derbyshire Police Facebook page

Twitter– direct message contact centre via @DerPolContact

Website– use reporting tools on Derbyshire Police website or use online contact form