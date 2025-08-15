Police concerned for safety of missing Derbyshire woman – who has not been seen in a week

Officers are appealing for the public’s help to find a woman who is missing from Ilkeston.

Chantelle has not been seen since Thursday, August 7, and has not had contact with anyone since Friday, August 8.

Derbyshire police officers said they were growing increasingly concerned for her welfare.

The 29-year-old is described as being about 5ft 8ins tall, with a slim build and dark brown, long hair.

She was last seen wearing grey and white Nike trainers, with a black over the shoulder bag and had a white carrier bag with her.

She has links to Sandiacre and is known to visit Nottingham city centre. She also has links to other areas across Nottinghamshire, including in Basford and Wollaton.

Anyone who has seen her since she was reported missing or knows where she is now is asked to contact the force using one of the methods below and quote incident number 577 of 12 August:

Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; or phone – call 101.

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.