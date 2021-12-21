Police ‘concerned for safety’ of missing Derbyshire teenager

Police say they are concerned for the safety of a missing Derbyshire teenager.

By Alana Roberts
Tuesday, 21st December 2021, 12:13 pm
Updated Tuesday, 21st December 2021, 12:33 pm

Jaida Cooke was last seen at around 10.15am on Bywell Lane in Kilburn, near Belper, on Monday, December 20.

The 15-year-old is slim, with long brown hair and has a nose piercing.

Missing teenager Jaida Cooke

She is thought to be wearing blue ripped jeans, black Nike Air Force style trainers, a black top and blue chequered hoody.

Anyone who may have seen Jaida or knows where she might be is asked to contact Derbyshire police using reference 301-201221.

