Police ‘concerned for safety’ of missing Derbyshire teenager
Police say they are concerned for the safety of a missing Derbyshire teenager.
Tuesday, 21st December 2021, 12:13 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 21st December 2021, 12:33 pm
Jaida Cooke was last seen at around 10.15am on Bywell Lane in Kilburn, near Belper, on Monday, December 20.
The 15-year-old is slim, with long brown hair and has a nose piercing.
She is thought to be wearing blue ripped jeans, black Nike Air Force style trainers, a black top and blue chequered hoody.
Anyone who may have seen Jaida or knows where she might be is asked to contact Derbyshire police using reference 301-201221.