Police comment - as 'suspicious' package found 2 days after hoax bomb incident in Derbyshire

Police have commented after speculation emerged on social media regarding the two incidents.

Police were called to the Market Place in Wirksworth on Sunday, July 7 after a threat was made about a bomb.

A cordon was put in place and a number of roads were closed to allow for searches and enquiries to take place as a precaution and for public safety.

Officers established that the threat was a hoax and a woman from Derby was arrested on suspicion of intentionally or recklessly causing a public nuisance and for making a bomb hoax.

But just two days later, on Tuesday, July 9, Ripley town hall was evacuated after reports of a ‘suspicious package’ delivered to the building.

Emergency services were called and the Market Square was taped off while Cromford Road in Ripley was partially closed.

The tests of the package were carried out and they proved that there was no safety risk. Police investigation into the incident was launched and enquiries are in progress.

Following the town hall evacuation, speculation on social media started, suggesting the two incidents could be connected.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire police said in a statement: “We are aware of speculation on social media which suggests this incident is linked to a previous one in Wirksworth at the weekend.