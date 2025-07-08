Police close two shops in Derbyshire town after seizing over 26,000 illegal cigarettes
Long Eaton Safer Neighbourhood Team assisted Derbyshire Trading Standards with an operation last week, where three shops in Long Eaton town centre were targeted on suspicion of selling illegal tobacco and vaping products.
A team spokesperson said: “In carrying out the operation the following products were seized from one of the premises:
26,880 cigarette sticks. 19.75kg of hand rolling tobacco Numerous non-compliant vapes.
“These had a street value into the tens of thousands of pounds. Two further premises were closed for supplying illicit cigarettes. Work will be done with the landlords to ensure this activity does not continue.”