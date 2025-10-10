Police close flat in Derbyshire town after “misery” and “unrest” for neighbouring residents

A flat in a Derbyshire town was hit with a closure order by police after repeated criminal activity caused “misery” for nearby residents.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Matlock Safer Neighbourhood Team have secured a closure order on a flat at Sherwood Road in Matlock – after continued reports of anti-social and criminal behaviour.

A team spokesperson said: “We have been working hard to complete a closure order on a flat at Sherwood Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This was after multiple reports of antisocial behaviour, drunk and disorderly behaviour, criminal damage and other criminal activity taking place both inside and outside the address.

“This caused a lot of misery and unrest for residents and the local community.”