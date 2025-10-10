Police close flat in Derbyshire town after “misery” and “unrest” for neighbouring residents

By Tom Hardwick
Published 10th Oct 2025, 16:20 BST
A flat in a Derbyshire town was hit with a closure order by police after repeated criminal activity caused “misery” for nearby residents.

The Matlock Safer Neighbourhood Team have secured a closure order on a flat at Sherwood Road in Matlock – after continued reports of anti-social and criminal behaviour.

A team spokesperson said: “We have been working hard to complete a closure order on a flat at Sherwood Road.

“This was after multiple reports of antisocial behaviour, drunk and disorderly behaviour, criminal damage and other criminal activity taking place both inside and outside the address.

“This caused a lot of misery and unrest for residents and the local community.”

