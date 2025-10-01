Police close down Derbyshire flat linked to anti-social behaviour and alleged criminal activity

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 1st Oct 2025, 11:02 BST
A Derbyshire flat has been shuttered after a closure order was issued.

A flat in Clowne was subject to a closure order due to ongoing anti-social behaviour and alleged criminal activity taking place.

Evidence for the closure order was obtained as a result of partnership including Derbyshire Constabulary Safer Neighbourhood Teams and Bolsover District Council Environmental Health Enforcement Teams.

The property will remain shuttered for three months and it is an offence to enter the flat during that time.

Anyone who witnesses is a victim of anti-social behaviour in the area can report it to Bolsover District Council.

Crimes can be reported to Derbyshire police using one of the methods below:

Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; or phone – call 101.

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.

