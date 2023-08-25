Police close address in Derbyshire village linked with anti-social behaviour and drugs after making series of arrests

The Bolsover and Clowne Safer Neighbourhood Team have successfully secured the closure of an address in Creswell.

An SNT spokesperson said: “The team have been working hard to close a property in Creswell that has been associated with anti-social behaviour and drug use/supply. Over the last week the team have been liaising closely with Bolsover District Council and their anti-social behaviour team, and also their housing team, with a view of obtaining a closure order.

“With the council taking the lead and progressing the application, all departments have supplied evidence, statements and also CCTV footage. The amount of evidence produced assisted in the application and ultimately satisfied the magistrates, who heard the case that the address was causing issues within the community.

The property has been boarded up.

“In one short time period the address had over 40 visitors. All staying for a short period of time before leaving. The police had also made several arrests at the address over the last three weeks and further calls for service were attended at the address by response officers.

“Officers from the Creswell team, along with the housing and anti-social behaviour team, attended Derby Magistrates Court. They were assisted by the council’s legal team who put forward a case for the address to be closed. The three magistrates who heard and saw the evidence which had been obtained were in agreement, and granted the closure of the address for 3 months.

“The property was then attended by police, council and security officers who removed the occupant – followed by security officers boarding up the property to prevent anyone entering the address.

“Anti-social behaviour will not be tolerated and if you commit it or allow it to be committed at your address you may find yourself with your address being closed.”