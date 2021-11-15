Derbyshire Police are taking tougher action against e-scooter use after seeing an increase in riders.

The Bolsover and Clowne Safer Neighbourhood Team released a statement yesterday, which said the increase of e-scooters in the area has led to them being actively seized.

They said this is because the use of e-scooters on roads and pavements is illegal, with the exception being if they are used on private land.

An SNT spokesperson said: “Parents be aware that if you purchase one for your child, you may end up with an expensive ornament.

"Adult users will be prosecuted for not having insurance and for any document offences.”

E-scooters are classified as Personal Light Electric Vehicles, meaning they are legally treated as motor vehicles and are subject to requirements including MOTs, licensing, tax and insurance.