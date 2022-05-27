Derbyshire’s Police and Crime Commissioner, Angelique Foster, has reported that the force have successfully reduced the number of burglaries and vehicle thefts in the county.

Speaking after a performance scrutiny meeting, in which she received a report on the work being undertaken by officers to prevent such crimes, the commissioner said: “I am pleased to see that the proactive work to prevent burglary is having an impact.

“Burglary has shown a marked decrease, with a year-on-year drop, and is now 28% (1029 offences) lower than the same period in 2020. Vehicle theft is also showing a 14% (701 offences) reduction. These are the sort of improvements the people of Derbyshire want to see.”

Derbyshire Police has also stepped up its monitoring of anti-social behaviour to identify hotspots. This year’s policing budget, set by the commissioner, has enabled the force to introduce ASB co-ordinator roles who are involved in the delivery of a multi-agency action plan. These individuals will support the force’s ASB lead officer, providing specialist guidance to help deal with the nuisance behaviour that affects the quality of life in Derbyshire communities.

Crime and ASB is now reviewed daily to identify threat, risk and vulnerability, and problem management plans are created to tackle issues robustly. Local inspectors receive weekly ASB data and hold fortnightly meetings with staff and partners to jointly respond to problems.

In addition, an online antisocial behaviour hub was introduced in 2021 as a useful tool for victims to access support – as well as highlighting some of the positive outcomes that have been achieved by officers.