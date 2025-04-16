Police chase through Chesterfield sees man arrested and recalled to prison

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A police chase ended in an arrest after Chesterfield residents helped officers capture a man attempting to flee – who was later recalled to prison.

On Saturday, April 12, officers from the Chesterfield Safer Neighbourhood Team arrested a man in the Brampton area.

A team spokesperson said: “Officers would like to thank the residents of Brampton for helping us capture the male we were chasing through gardens. Unfortunately, he picked the wrong team.”

The team spokesperson added that, after the individual was arrested by officers, he was later recalled to prison.