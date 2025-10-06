Police chase down suspect and make arrest near Chesterfield after discovering “quantity of drugs”
Police arrested a suspect who was found in possession of drugs after he attempted to flee from officers near Chesterfield.
The Staveley Safer Neighbourhood Team made an arrest after an individual attempted to evade officers in the town – who discovered that he was in possession of drugs.
A team spokesperson said: “During a proactive week for Operation Dresdon, our local officers spotted suspicious behaviour, gave chase and swiftly detained the individual.
“A quantity of drugs were found, and he was arrested for possession with intent to supply Class A drugs. Drugs off the streets. Community protected. Suspect out of breath.”