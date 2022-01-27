Police charge man with attempted rape after Derbyshire incident

Derbyshire police had previously issued two appeals for information after the incident in Langley Mill and officers have thanked people for coming forward.

Maxwell Shelbourne, 22, of Alfreton Road, Underwood, has now been been charged with attempted rape and sexual assault.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police investigating an alleged assault on a woman in Derbyshire have charged a man with attempted rape.

He is due to appear before Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court today.

A Derbyshire police spokesperson said: “We had issued two appeals in relation to the incident, which is said to have happened in Cromford Road sometime between 1am and 2am on Sunday, January 16.

"We would like to thank everyone who responded to our appeals.”