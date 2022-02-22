Uninsured driver found with drugs after ‘harshly accelerating’ through Derbyshire town

A driver was found to have drugs but no insurance after being stopped by officers in a Derbyshire town.

By Tom Hardwick
Tuesday, 22nd February 2022, 5:45 pm

At around 8.50pm yesterday evening, the Derbyshire Road Crime Unit reported that they had spotted a driver “acting suspiciously” in Chapel-en-le-Frith.

The driver then “harshly accelerated” through the town centre before being stopped by officers, and was found to have a bag of cannabis on the passenger seat.

The driver also had no insurance or licence, and so his car and the drugs were seized by the DRCU.

A DRCU spokesperson said the driver was “asking to be pulled.”