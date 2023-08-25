Officers from the Matlock Safer Neighbourhood Team undertook speed checks across the area on Thursday.

An SNT spokesperson said: “The biggest complaint across Darley Dale, the surrounding villages and Matlock is speeding – and we work closely with the Community Speed Watch teams and Casualty Reduction Enforcement Support Team (CREST) to identify key areas and times to carry out local enforcement.

“The team have been out on the B5057 at Wensley and Chesterfield Road, Matlock, carrying out enforcement checks.

“We checked various vehicles over an hour and 37 vehicles were registered driving over 35mph in a 30mph. The highest that was registered was 45mph. All the drivers of the vehicles will be reported for the offence.”