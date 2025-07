Officers from the Clay Cross Safer Neighbourhood Team were called yesterday (Monday, July 21) to reports of problem parking at Sharley Park Primary School on Pilsley Road, Danesmoor.

A team spokesperson said: “Officers have issued three tickets to vehicles failing to comply with double white line road markings.

“Please be aware when parking your vehicle and look where is safe, considerate and legal to park.”

1 . Problem parking The Clay Cross Safer Neighbourhood Team were called to reports of problem parking. Photo: Derbyshire Police Photo Sales

2 . Problem parking Officers issued a number of tickets outside the school. Photo: Derbyshire Police Photo Sales