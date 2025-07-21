Officers were called to deal with a number of incidents across a Derbyshire town over the weekend – including a drugs raid and a “serious incident” that involved a sexual assault.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Shirebrook Safer Neighbourhood Team responded to a number of incidents across the town over the weekend.

A team spokesperson said: “On Friday, we responded swiftly to a serious incident involving a sexual assault. We supported the initial forensic work at the scene, helping to secure vital evidence that will assist in identifying a suspect.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Officers also assisted at a cannabis grow with over 60 plants. The grow was dismantled, evidence seized and the suspect interviewed. As we like to say: ‘you grow, we mow.’

Officers dealt with a number of different incidents this weekend in Shirebrook.

“On Saturday, officers took part in a targeted operation across Shirebrook with the help of the Bolsover and Creswell Safer Neighbourhood Team.

“Several stop searches were carried out, leading to the recovery of a quantity of white powder suspected to be drugs. Fixed penalty notices were issued for offences in The Market Place, and PSPO breaches were dealt with robustly.”