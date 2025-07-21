Police called to series of incidents in Derbyshire town – including “serious incident” involving sexual assault and drugs raid
The Shirebrook Safer Neighbourhood Team responded to a number of incidents across the town over the weekend.
A team spokesperson said: “On Friday, we responded swiftly to a serious incident involving a sexual assault. We supported the initial forensic work at the scene, helping to secure vital evidence that will assist in identifying a suspect.
“Officers also assisted at a cannabis grow with over 60 plants. The grow was dismantled, evidence seized and the suspect interviewed. As we like to say: ‘you grow, we mow.’
“On Saturday, officers took part in a targeted operation across Shirebrook with the help of the Bolsover and Creswell Safer Neighbourhood Team.
“Several stop searches were carried out, leading to the recovery of a quantity of white powder suspected to be drugs. Fixed penalty notices were issued for offences in The Market Place, and PSPO breaches were dealt with robustly.”