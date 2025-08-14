Police called to scene of incident in Derbyshire town centre – with man left injured after altercation

Officers were called to the scene of an altercation in a Derbyshire town this afternoon – with one man being left injured after the incident.

Derbyshire Police were called to reports that a man had been injured during an altercation with three men at Market Place, Ilkeston – which occurred at around 12.17pm today (Thursday, August 14).

A force spokesperson said: “The victim was found to have suffered a punch to the mouth after an altercation.

“Ambulance staff spoke to the man, who was found to have suffered a minor injury, and he refused further care.

“Enquiries are ongoing into the identities of those involved in the incident.”