Police called to Derbyshire property after reports of 'strong' cannabis smell
Derbyshire police have attended an address in Bakewell yesterday (Wednesday, July 2) to issue a warning letter to the tenancy holder in relation to cannabis use in the address.
This comes after officers received numerous complaints from members of the public in relation to a ‘’strong smell of cannabis coming from an address’.
Under the Misuse of Drugs Act 1971, along with the possession and use of cannabis being an offence, it also an offence to permit drug taking activity to take place at the address.
Anyone who has any information relating to drugs activity is asked to contact Derbyshire police using any of the following methods:
Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; or phone – call 101.
You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.