Police called to crash on major Chesterfield road
Police are dealing with a collision on a major Chesterfield road this evening (December 9).
Thursday, 9th December 2021, 6:17 pm
Updated
Thursday, 9th December 2021, 6:23 pm
A spokesperson for Derbyshire Constabulary said officers are currently attending a road traffic collision on Chatsworth Road.
At around 5.30pm, an eyewitness told the Derbyshire Times that officers, including those from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), were at the scene and that an ambulance had just left.
The road is also believed to be cordoned off by the Lidl store, causing traffic delays in the area.
Derbyshire police said no further information is available at this time.