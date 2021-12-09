Police called to crash on major Chesterfield road

Police are dealing with a collision on a major Chesterfield road this evening (December 9).

By Alana Roberts
Thursday, 9th December 2021, 6:17 pm
Updated Thursday, 9th December 2021, 6:23 pm
Emergency services are at the scene of an RTC on Chatsworth Road this evening (December 9)

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Constabulary said officers are currently attending a road traffic collision on Chatsworth Road.

At around 5.30pm, an eyewitness told the Derbyshire Times that officers, including those from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), were at the scene and that an ambulance had just left.

The road is also believed to be cordoned off by the Lidl store, causing traffic delays in the area.

Derbyshire police said no further information is available at this time.