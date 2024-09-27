Police called to Co-op shop in Derbyshire village - as children 'cause alarm' to residents

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police have been called to an incident at the Co-op store in North Wingfield amid an increase in anti-social behaviour in the village.

Over the last few days, officers from Stonebroom, Pilsley, Shirland and Morton Police SNT have had several calls regarding a group of youths congregating around the North Wingfield CO-OP, Draycott Road, North Wingfield Community Centre and the skate park.

Now officers have launched an appeal to any witnesses and parents of the youths involved in causing trouble.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson for the local SNT said: “While these children think it’s acceptable to cause alarm to local residents, we certainly think it’s unacceptable. We are working to identify the culprits and deal with them swiftly and appropriately.

Police have been called to an incident at the Co-op store in North Wingfield amid an increase in anti-social behaviour in the village.

“If you have further information, we would be pleased to hear from you. If you believe these may be your children, please have a word with them, before we do.”

The appeal comes just a few days after an incident at the North Wingfield Community Centre on Tuesday, September 24, which saw a group of teenagers causing anti-social behaviour.

Officers attended the scene but the group had already left and no damage was found. Following the incident, police increased patrols in the area.