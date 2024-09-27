Police called to Co-op shop in Derbyshire village - as children 'cause alarm' to residents
Over the last few days, officers from Stonebroom, Pilsley, Shirland and Morton Police SNT have had several calls regarding a group of youths congregating around the North Wingfield CO-OP, Draycott Road, North Wingfield Community Centre and the skate park.
Now officers have launched an appeal to any witnesses and parents of the youths involved in causing trouble.
A spokesperson for the local SNT said: “While these children think it’s acceptable to cause alarm to local residents, we certainly think it’s unacceptable. We are working to identify the culprits and deal with them swiftly and appropriately.
“If you have further information, we would be pleased to hear from you. If you believe these may be your children, please have a word with them, before we do.”
The appeal comes just a few days after an incident at the North Wingfield Community Centre on Tuesday, September 24, which saw a group of teenagers causing anti-social behaviour.
Officers attended the scene but the group had already left and no damage was found. Following the incident, police increased patrols in the area.