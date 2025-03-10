Police called as youths cause anti-social behaviour outside of Derbyshire Aldi supermarket
Shirebrook Safer Neighbourhood Team (SNT) received reports of groups of youths hanging around outside of Aldi supermarket at Carter Lane in Shirebrook and causing anti-social behaviour.
This comes as a Public Spaces Protection Order (PSPO) is currently in place in Shirebrook.
The PSPO imposes restrictions on people in the public area including having unsealed vessels of alcohol in their possession, urinating, defecating or spitting, littering, causing excessive noise which is likely to cause nuisance or anti-social behaviour.
A spokesperson for Shirebrook SNT said: “Any groups seen hanging around the area and causing anti-social behaviour will be dispersed, details taken, and warning letters sent. Parents will also be notified.
"We take anti-social behaviour seriously as it has a detrimental impact on your local community.”