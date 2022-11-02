Police called after masked man with bat wrapped in barbed wire frightens residents in Derbyshire town on Halloween

Residents phoned the police after seeing the man wearing a horse mask and carrying a wooden baseball bat with barbed wire around it, in Clay Cross on Halloween.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Police said: “Officers were called to reports of a man wearing a horse mask and carrying a bat in John Street, Clay Cross, at around 6.30pm on October 31. The caller had reported that the man was behaving in a concerning manner. Officers were sent to the scene, however, the man could not be located.”