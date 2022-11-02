News you can trust since 1855
Police called after masked man with bat wrapped in barbed wire frightens residents in Derbyshire town on Halloween

Officers were called to Clay Cross on Monday after reports of a masked man scaring children and residents who were out and about trick-or-treating.

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Residents phoned the police after seeing the man wearing a horse mask and carrying a wooden baseball bat with barbed wire around it, in Clay Cross on Halloween.

Concerned residents said he was frightening children.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Police said: “Officers were called to reports of a man wearing a horse mask and carrying a bat in John Street, Clay Cross, at around 6.30pm on October 31. The caller had reported that the man was behaving in a concerning manner. Officers were sent to the scene, however, the man could not be located.”

Officers were called to reports of a man wearing a horse mask and carrying a bat in John Street, Clay Cross.

The man has not been seen since and no arrests have been made.

Officers were called to reports of a man wearing a horse mask and carrying a bat in John Street, Clay Cross, at around 6.30pm on October 31.