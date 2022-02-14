Police called after car flips on its roof in Matlock Bath crash
A car flipped onto its roof in a crash in Matlock Bath yesterday morning (February 13).
Monday, 14th February 2022, 10:51 am
Updated
Monday, 14th February 2022, 10:58 am
Police were called to the incident on North Parade at around 10am on Sunday following reports of a car which had overturned after colliding with a pedestrian refuge.
Four people who were travelling inside the car managed to escape with only minor injuries.
The road remained open while emergency services attended the scene.
Reports suggest three of the passengers were children, although this has not been confirmed.