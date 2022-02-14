Police called after car flips on its roof in Matlock Bath crash

File picture shows police cars. Police attended the crash in Matlock Bath yesterday (Sunday, February 13)

Police were called to the incident on North Parade at around 10am on Sunday following reports of a car which had overturned after colliding with a pedestrian refuge.

Four people who were travelling inside the car managed to escape with only minor injuries.

The road remained open while emergency services attended the scene.

