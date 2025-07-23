Police call for parents to help tackle persistent anti-social behaviour at park in Derbyshire town

Police have stepped up patrols in a bid to end persistent anti-social behaviour in a Derbyshire town – and have called for parents to help their efforts to tackle the issue.

The Matlock and Darley Dale Safer Neighbourhood Team have promised to increase patrols in Darley Dale amid continued anti-social behaviour at Willow Way Park.

A team spokesperson said: “Over the weekend we have received reports of youths behaving in an anti-social manner on Willow Way Park, by playing music late at night when neighbouring residents are trying to sleep.

“Parents, if your teens are out after 9.00pm and could be involved in this, please have a chat with them and ask that they have more consideration for nearby residents who are trying to get young children to sleep and may have an early night themselves.

Increased police patrols will be carried out in the area.

“This is said to be a regular occurrence, hence the complaint to police. Patrols will be carried out in the area where possible and offending youths will be dealt with under anti-social behaviour guidelines.”