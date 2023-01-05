Police bid to trace man after World Cup assault at Derbyshire pub leaves victim hospitalised

The incident occurred at the Blessington Carriage in Chapel Street, Derby on November 25 at around 9.30pm – while the England vs USA World Cup match was being shown.

An altercation occurred, during which a man was assaulted, leaving him with injuries to his face which required hospital treatment.

Officers are keen to speak to the man pictured in connection with the assault, as he may be able to help with their enquiries – and said that although the image is not of the best quality, they hope that someone may recognise him.

This is the man that officers wish to trace following the incident.

He is described as white, in his early 20s and around 5ft 9ins. He was of slim build with short brown or black hair, and was clean shaven. He was wearing a white t-shirt, a navy blue bomber-style jacket, a white fabric style belt, blue jeans and white trainers.

Anyone who recognises the man is asked to contact Derbyshire Police using one of the below methods, quoting reference number 22000691635:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101