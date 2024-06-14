Police ban woman from entering Derbyshire town and the surrounding area for next two years

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A woman has been banned from Buxton town centre after being ordered to adhere to a Criminal Behaviour Order for the next two years.

Lauren Wilson, of no fixed address but previously residing in Buxton, was handed the order at Spinningfields Magistrates' Court on Wednesday June, 5.

The 27-year-old is now forbidden from entering Buxton town centre, Fairfield Staden and Burbage.

Sergeant Patrick Haley, from Buxton Police, said: “This is another positive result for the town and local policing as this type of offending blights our communities and we want to protect our communities from it.

Police ban Lauren Wilson from entering Buxton for the next two years. Photo Derbyshire Police

“These orders seek to provide longer-term solutions to prevent this behaviour, allowing both prohibitive and positive requirements to be imposed.

“They also provide the courts with additional sentencing powers to deal with any breaches.”

The CBO, which was applied for by Buxton Safer Neighbourhood Team in conjunction with our Local Policing Unit, prohibits Wilson from entering Buxton town centre unless for any pre-arranged appointments

Sgt Healey said: “We keep a continued watch of people who have been issued with CBOs, and we proactively release their image so that members of the community have the opportunity to recognise offending, and are more able to report an incident if one occurs.

“This is a great result for Buxton and surrounding areas as we have managed to put in place prohibitions against another prolific offender who has wreaked havoc and brought misery to many residents and businesses in the town.

“The time spent by officers dealing with such prolific offenders takes officers away from those who need our service most.

“We would like to thank the courts for issuing this order and hope that this shows our residents that placing such restrictions on an individual like Wilson will reassure both the community and retailers that we take such offences seriously and will utilise other powers in order to prevent further offending.”

He added: “Wilson will be under the restrictions of the Community Behaviour Order until June, 4 2026 and if she fails to comply with any of the conditions, we will be looking to put her before the courts with the request she is placed behind bars.”