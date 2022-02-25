Police attend incident after man spotted with samurai swords in Derbyshire town centre
Officers were called to an incident in a Derbyshire town after a man with samurai swords was sighted.
Friday, 25th February 2022, 4:33 pm
At around 2.20pm today, officers from the Derbyshire Dales Response Unit responded to reports of a male with three samurai swords in Matlock town centre.
The individual was quickly located and detained, and he told officers that he had just sold the weapons to a shop in the town.
This was confirmed to be the case by the DDRU, and the individual was allowed to continue his day.