Police attend incident after man spotted with samurai swords in Derbyshire town centre

At around 2.20pm today, officers from the Derbyshire Dales Response Unit responded to reports of a male with three samurai swords in Matlock town centre.

The individual was quickly located and detained, and he told officers that he had just sold the weapons to a shop in the town.

This was confirmed to be the case by the DDRU, and the individual was allowed to continue his day.