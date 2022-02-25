Police attend incident after man spotted with samurai swords in Derbyshire town centre

Officers were called to an incident in a Derbyshire town after a man with samurai swords was sighted.

By Tom Hardwick
Friday, 25th February 2022, 4:33 pm

At around 2.20pm today, officers from the Derbyshire Dales Response Unit responded to reports of a male with three samurai swords in Matlock town centre.

The individual was quickly located and detained, and he told officers that he had just sold the weapons to a shop in the town.

This was confirmed to be the case by the DDRU, and the individual was allowed to continue his day.

Luckily, the individual with the swords was only intending to sell them.