Police attend as woman reportedly assaulted in Derbyshire pub beer garden
The incident is believed to have happened sometime between 6.40pm and 7pm on Saturday, June 1, at The Foresters Arms on High Street in Swadlincote.
Officers have been carrying out enquiries and they are keen to trace anyone who may have been in the beer garden and witnessed an assault at that time.
The man is believed to have been wearing navy trousers with a black t-shirt and a khaki shirt, and the woman is believed to have been wearing combat style trousers and a white top. She did not suffer any serious injuries.
Anyone who was in the pub at the time and noticed an assault or have any information which could help, is asked to contact police on the details below with reference 24*321698:
Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact or phone – call 101.
You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.