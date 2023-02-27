The man was found in the Pimlico area of Ilkeston, close to the cinema just before midday. Officers say he was suffering from two stab wounds and has been taken to hospital. Police remain at the scene and enquiries are ongoing into the incident.

Anyone who may be able to assist officers with their investigation is asked to contact Derbyshire police using any of the below methods:

Facebook– send a private message to Derbyshire Police Facebook page; Twitter– direct message contact centre via @DerPolContact ;Website– use reporting tools on Derbyshire Police website or use online contact form or Phone – call 101

Officers have appealed for witnesses to come forward