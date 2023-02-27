Police at scene as man found stabbed twice in Derbyshire street
Derbyshire police officers are currently at the scene of an incident, where a man has been found with multiple stab wounds.
The man was found in the Pimlico area of Ilkeston, close to the cinema just before midday. Officers say he was suffering from two stab wounds and has been taken to hospital. Police remain at the scene and enquiries are ongoing into the incident.
Anyone who may be able to assist officers with their investigation is asked to contact Derbyshire police using any of the below methods:
