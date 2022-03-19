Police ask public to help identify man after woman’s belongings stolen in Derbyshire town

Police are investigating the theft of a purse and a laptop from a car in Ilkeston. It happened between 10.00am and 1.00pm on Monday, January 21.

The car had been parked on Nottingham Road and the woman realised her belongings had been taken when she returned to the vehicle.

Officers believe the pictured man may be able to help with their enquiries. If you can help identify him, you witnessed the incident or you have any information which could aid the investigation, contact Derbyshire Police using any of the below methods, quoting reference 22*40711:

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are encouraging anyone with information about this man or the theft to contact them.

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101