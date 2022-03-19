Police ask public to help identify man after woman’s belongings stolen in Derbyshire town
Police are appealing for help identifying an individual in relation to an incident of theft in a Derbyshire town.
Police are investigating the theft of a purse and a laptop from a car in Ilkeston. It happened between 10.00am and 1.00pm on Monday, January 21.
The car had been parked on Nottingham Road and the woman realised her belongings had been taken when she returned to the vehicle.
Officers believe the pictured man may be able to help with their enquiries. If you can help identify him, you witnessed the incident or you have any information which could aid the investigation, contact Derbyshire Police using any of the below methods, quoting reference 22*40711:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.