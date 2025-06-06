Police arrest wanted man in Derbyshire after he fled from shop with stolen boxes of chocolate

By Tom Hardwick
Published 6th Jun 2025, 11:15 BST
The thief was arrested by officers in Creswell.The thief was arrested by officers in Creswell.
The thief was arrested by officers in Creswell.
A wanted man was arrested in Derbyshire just minutes after fleeing from a shop with several stolen boxes of chocolate.

On Thursday, June 5, officers from the Shirebrook Safer Neighbourhood Team arrested a wanted man in Creswell.

A team spokesperson said: “Our officers had briefly left the Shirebrook area to carry out an enquiry in Creswell, and while on routine patrol, a call came over the police radio reporting a theft from a local shop in Creswell. The suspect had allegedly stolen several boxes of chocolates and fled the scene.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Thanks to their proximity to the incident, the officers were able to begin searching the area immediately. Within just two minutes, they located a man matching the description. He was found in possession of the stolen chocolates and was promptly detained by both officers and then arrested.

“It took only nine minutes from the theft taking place for officers to place handcuffs on this man and recover the stolen goods.

“Further checks revealed that the individual was already wanted in connection with several other similar offences. He was transported to custody by Local Policing Unit (LPU) officers, where he will now be dealt with for all outstanding matters. The investigation into these matters will continue.”

News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice