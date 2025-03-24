Police arrest two men – after drugs raid at Chesterfield property

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 24th Mar 2025, 21:28 BST

Two men have been arrested after officers raided a property in Chesterfield.

On Monday, March 24 officers from the Chesterfield Safer Neighbourhood Team carried out a drugs warrant at a premises in St John’s Road.

Witnesses have reported that more than six police cars have been seen in the area alongside officers with dogs.

Two men have been arrested and remain in police custody after officers found a significant quantity of drugs and cash at the address.

Officers from the Chesterfield Safer Neighbourhood Team carried out a drugs warrant at a property in St John’s Road.

Inspector Josh Carter, who leads the policing team in Chesterfield, said: “We know that our communities are concerned about drug dealing in our areas – and we work proactively to target those criminals who are active in our town.

“I would urge anyone who has information about drug dealing, or any other criminal activity, to contact us.

“Your reports really do make a difference and provide invaluable information that helps keep the streets of Chesterfield safe.”

If you have information about drug dealing in your area you can contact us directly, in confidence, using any of the below methods:

Website – We have crime reporting tools on our website: use our online contact form

Facebook – send us a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page

Phone – call us on 101

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.

