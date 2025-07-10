Police arrest two men after door staff attacked at venue in Chesterfield town centre
Two males have been arrested following an assault on door staff at a venue in Chesterfield town centre.
Inspector Josh Carter, who leads policing in Chesterfield, said: “Officers were on foot patrol in Chesterfield town centre when they were called to reports of a fight at a licensed premises.
“Upon arrival, two males were identified as assaulting door staff. Both males were arrested at the scene and will appear before the courts later this month.
“Our officers conduct high-visibility foot patrols in the town centre during busy periods to keep the public safe and to ensure that when offences are committed, positive action is taken.
“Violent behaviour will not be tolerated. Those intent on acting violently in Chesterfield will find themselves before the courts.”