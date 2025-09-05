Police arrest two men after discovering “Aladdin’s cave” of vehicles and items stolen from Derbyshire

Two men were arrested after a “major breakthrough” that led to the discovery of an ‘Aladdin’s cave’ of stolen vehicles and items from Derbyshire.

On Thursday, September 4, the Derbyshire Rural Crime Team (DRCT) recovered a number of agricultural vehicles and items stolen from north east Derbyshire.

A DRCT spokesperson said: “The team were called to assist with a search of a site just over the border into South Yorkshire Police’s area.

“What began as a tip-off about the location of a trailer, very recently stolen from the north east area of our county, quickly escalated into what can only be described as an ‘Aladdin’s cave’ of stolen goods.”

The DRCT described the discovery as a “major breakthrough.” Credit: DRCT

With assistance from their colleagues at the National Construction & Agriculture Theft Team (NCATT), the following items were identified as suspected stolen:

Seven trailers Three road rollers Five dumpers One digger One water bowser Two Polaris 4x4 vehicles One quad bike One motorbike One wood chipper.

A DRCT spokesperson added: “Even more items are still being catalogued. This haul is a major breakthrough in ongoing investigations into rural theft and every item recovered is a step closer to justice for victims across our community.

“Two males were arrested on site and have since been interviewed and bailed whilst enquiries are ongoing, stay tuned for updates as we work to reunite the stolen property with its rightful owners.”