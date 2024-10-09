Police arrest two men after being called to scene of incident outside home in Chesterfield

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Two men were arrested by police in Chesterfield today following an incident outside a property.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A pair of men were taken into custody by Derbyshire Police on Mountcastle Street earlier today – after officers attended reports of an incident along Arundel Close.

A force spokesperson said: “We were called to reports of an incident in Chesterfield, following reports of two men behaving in a threatening manner outside a house in Arundel Close.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Two men were arrested at an address in Mountcastle Street a short time later in connection with the incident.

“Officers remain at the scenes in both roads while enquiries continue. There is not believed to be any wider risk to the public and there will be a heightened police presence in the area.”