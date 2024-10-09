Police arrest two men after being called to scene of incident outside home in Chesterfield
A pair of men were taken into custody by Derbyshire Police on Mountcastle Street earlier today – after officers attended reports of an incident along Arundel Close.
A force spokesperson said: “We were called to reports of an incident in Chesterfield, following reports of two men behaving in a threatening manner outside a house in Arundel Close.
“Two men were arrested at an address in Mountcastle Street a short time later in connection with the incident.
“Officers remain at the scenes in both roads while enquiries continue. There is not believed to be any wider risk to the public and there will be a heightened police presence in the area.”