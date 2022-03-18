Police arrest three men in Derbyshire as they fled scene after trying to break into car
Police have arrested three individuals in a Derbyshire town following attempts to break into a car.
Friday, 18th March 2022, 11:51 am
On Tuesday, March 15, the Heanor and Langley Mill Safer Neighbourhood Team received reports of three males trying to break into a vehicle, before fleeing the scene in another car.
An SNT spokesperson said: “Within 10 minutes said vehicle was stopped with three occupants - all matching the description. Three arrested for vehicle interference.
“One passenger was also wanted by our friends at Nottinghamshire Police for a theft of motor vehicle offence, and another was further arrested for possession of a bladed article.”
Enquiries into the incident are ongoing.