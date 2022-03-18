Police arrest three men in Derbyshire as they fled scene after trying to break into car

On Tuesday, March 15, the Heanor and Langley Mill Safer Neighbourhood Team received reports of three males trying to break into a vehicle, before fleeing the scene in another car.

An SNT spokesperson said: “Within 10 minutes said vehicle was stopped with three occupants - all matching the description. Three arrested for vehicle interference.

“One passenger was also wanted by our friends at Nottinghamshire Police for a theft of motor vehicle offence, and another was further arrested for possession of a bladed article.”

Officers made three arrests and their investigations into the incident are ongoing.