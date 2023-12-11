News you can trust since 1855
Police arrest second man after collision that left mother and son dead on busy route between Chesterfield and Matlock

A second man has been arrested after a crash that saw a mother and son killed near Chesterfield at the weekend.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 11th Dec 2023, 15:40 GMT
Updated 11th Dec 2023, 15:42 GMT
The crash took place on the A632 Chesterfield Road at Span Carr on Saturday, December 9 – at around 10.20am.

A Hyundai and a black BMW were involved in the collision. A 59-year-old woman, who was in the Hyundai, died at the scene. Her son, who was 22, died later at hospital after being transported there by air ambulance.

A 27-year-old man has today been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. He remains in police custody.

Two people sadly passed away after the crash.Two people sadly passed away after the crash.
A 40-year-old man has also been arrested in connection with the collision. He has been released on bail as investigations continue.

Anyone with any information on the collision is asked to contact Derbyshire Police, using any of the methods below, quoting reference number 23*756758:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.