Police arrest second man after collision that left mother and son dead on busy route between Chesterfield and Matlock

A second man has been arrested after a crash that saw a mother and son killed near Chesterfield at the weekend.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The crash took place on the A632 Chesterfield Road at Span Carr on Saturday, December 9 – at around 10.20am.

A Hyundai and a black BMW were involved in the collision. A 59-year-old woman, who was in the Hyundai, died at the scene. Her son, who was 22, died later at hospital after being transported there by air ambulance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A 27-year-old man has today been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. He remains in police custody.

Two people sadly passed away after the crash.

A 40-year-old man has also been arrested in connection with the collision. He has been released on bail as investigations continue.

Anyone with any information on the collision is asked to contact Derbyshire Police, using any of the methods below, quoting reference number 23*756758:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101