Police arrest “prolific shoplifter” in Chesterfield town centre after targeting Marks and Spencer, Poundland and Tesco
Officers from the Chesterfield Town Centre Safer Neighbourhood Team have arrested a prolific shoplifter in Chesterfield town centre.
An SNT spokesperson said: “The offender had stolen from multiple shops, including Marks and Spencer, Poundland and Tesco Express – which totalled over £100 worth of stolen goods.
“Police managed to catch the suspect with help from Chesterfield Borough Council’s CCTV, which has over 100 CCTV cameras over the town centre which record 24/7. CCTV helped direct the police to where the suspect was hiding and was then arrested with the stolen items.
“Police and shops work closely together within Chesterfield by using the shop watch to report shop thefts directly to the police, so we can react immediately without delay to find the suspect.”