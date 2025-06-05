Police arrest pair after failed attempt to steal bottles of vodka from store in Chesterfield town centre
Officers from the Chesterfield Town Centre Safer Neighbourhood Team arrested two men after an unsuccessful attempt to steal half a dozen bottles of vodka from a store in Chesterfield.
A team spokesperson said: “Within five minutes all the vodka was recovered and both were under arrest. Excellent efforts from our partners in Chesterfield town centre again. The use of shop watch radios also enabled a quick response and successful outcome.”
“Paul Eccles, 49, of Devonshire Terrace, Holmewood and Johnathan Fullwood, 33, of Vickers Street, Warsop are both off to court and are currently banned from Chesterfield town centre.”