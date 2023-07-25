News you can trust since 1855
Police arrest man and seize eight suspected stolen motorbikes from property in Derbyshire town

Officers recovered a number of suspected stolen motorbikes and arrested an individual in a Derbyshire town today.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 25th Jul 2023, 16:33 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th Jul 2023, 16:33 BST

Officers from the Belper, Heanor and Alfreton Safer Neighbourhood Teams attended an address on the John O'Gaunts estate in Belper today after receiving intelligence concerning motorbike-related anti-social behaviour in the area.

They discovered eight suspected stolen motorbikes which have now been recovered to be forensically examined. During their enquiries, a quantity of Class B drugs were also located inside the property.

A 26-year-old male was arrested at the scene on suspicion of handling stolen property and possession with the intent to supply Class B drugs. He has since been released on bail pending further enquiries.

These bikes were recovered from the address.These bikes were recovered from the address.
Officers are keen to hear from anyone with information that may assist their investigation. You can contact Derbyshire Police using one of the methods below – quoting reference number 23*457048:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.