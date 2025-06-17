Police arrest man after attack in Derbyshire village sees 20-year-old man suffer injuries to his hand
Derbyshire Police were called to reports that a man had been assaulted in Kingsley Crescent, Stonebroom – at around 3.00pm on Monday, June 16.
A force spokesperson said: “The victim, a man aged in his 20s, sustained injuries to his hand. A 21-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.
“He remains in police custody and enquiries are continuing. This is believed to be an isolated incident.”
Anyone with information about the incident can contact the force using one of the methods below, quoting reference number 25*349682:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.