Police arrest man after attack in Derbyshire village sees 20-year-old man suffer injuries to his hand

By Tom Hardwick
Published 17th Jun 2025, 10:07 BST
Updated 17th Jun 2025, 11:08 BST
Police have arrested a man after an attack that took place in a Derbyshire village – which saw another person left injured.

Derbyshire Police were called to reports that a man had been assaulted in Kingsley Crescent, Stonebroom – at around 3.00pm on Monday, June 16.

A force spokesperson said: “The victim, a man aged in his 20s, sustained injuries to his hand. A 21-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

“He remains in police custody and enquiries are continuing. This is believed to be an isolated incident.”

Anyone with information about the incident can contact the force using one of the methods below, quoting reference number 25*349682:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

