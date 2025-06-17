Police arrest man after attack in Derbyshire village sees 20-year-old man suffer injuries to his hand

Police have arrested a man after an attack that took place in a Derbyshire village – which saw another person left injured.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Derbyshire Police were called to reports that a man had been assaulted in Kingsley Crescent, Stonebroom – at around 3.00pm on Monday, June 16.

A force spokesperson said: “The victim, a man aged in his 20s, sustained injuries to his hand. A 21-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He remains in police custody and enquiries are continuing. This is believed to be an isolated incident.”

Derbyshire Police were called to reports that a man had been assaulted in Kingsley Crescent, Stonebroom – at around 3.00pm on Monday, June 16.

Anyone with information about the incident can contact the force using one of the methods below, quoting reference number 25*349682:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.