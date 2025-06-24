Police arrest four people after brawl breaks out in Derbyshire – as officers urge witnesses to come forward

Police have arrested four people after being called to a brawl that broke out on a Derbyshire street – with witnesses being urged to contact the force as their investigations continue.

Derbyshire Police received reports of a number of people fighting in Stoney Lane, Spondon – with the incident taking place at around 9.45pm on June 18.

A force spokesperson said: “No-one is reported to have suffered any injuries. Four people have been arrested in connection with the incident. They have all been released on bail as enquiries continue.

“We are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident, as well as anyone who was driving in the area at the time and has dashcam footage.”

Any witnesses should contact Derbyshire Police.

If you can help with the investigation, contact the force using any of the below methods, quoting reference number 25000354928:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.