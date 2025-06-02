Police arrest five people after incident in Derbyshire town - as teenager remains in critical condition

A teenager remains in critical condition after a large brawl in a Derbyshire town – with police arresting five people in connection with the incident.

The victim, a 19-year-old man, was injured during an altercation between a large group of people on Ilkeston’s Market Place – at about 2.10am on Sunday, June 1.

A force spokesperson said: “He remains in a critical condition in hospital. Three men aged 24, 23 and 19, have been arrested in connection with the incident, along with two women aged 18 and 19. All five remain in police custody.

“We understand the incident will be worrying for the community in Ilkeston and we have officers on patrol in the town to talk about any concerns you may have.

“Detectives have spoken to a number of witnesses already, but we know there are others who saw the assault and may have information that could help. If this is you, please get in touch with us immediately.”

