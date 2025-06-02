Police arrest five people after incident in Derbyshire town - as teenager remains in critical condition
The victim, a 19-year-old man, was injured during an altercation between a large group of people on Ilkeston’s Market Place – at about 2.10am on Sunday, June 1.
A force spokesperson said: “He remains in a critical condition in hospital. Three men aged 24, 23 and 19, have been arrested in connection with the incident, along with two women aged 18 and 19. All five remain in police custody.
“We understand the incident will be worrying for the community in Ilkeston and we have officers on patrol in the town to talk about any concerns you may have.
“Detectives have spoken to a number of witnesses already, but we know there are others who saw the assault and may have information that could help. If this is you, please get in touch with us immediately.”
You can share information with the force online here. Alternatively, you can use one of the following methods, quoting reference number 25*316183:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.