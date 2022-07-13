Police arrest drugged-up Derbyshire motorist after noticing they were driving strangely

Police stopped a Derbyshire motorist who was seen driving in a strange manner – and turned out to be under the influence of drugs.

By Tom Hardwick
Wednesday, 13th July 2022, 10:58 am

On Monday, July 11, officers from the Bakewell Safer Neighbourhood Team stopped a driver in Stoney Middleton after noticing their manner of driving.

The motorist then underwent a roadside drug test – which they subsequently failed.

The driver was taken into custody by SNT officers.

The driver was then arrested on suspicion two offences – drug driving and possession of a controlled substance. Enquiries into the incident are ongoing.