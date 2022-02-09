Police arrest drug driver speeding ‘recklessly’ through Derbyshire town
Police arrested a driver in Derbyshire who was speeding whilst under the influence of drugs.
Wednesday, 9th February 2022, 3:58 pm
The Alfreton Safer Neighbourhood Team were patrolling the Mansfield Road area of the town on Tuesday, February 8 after residents raised concerns about speeding vehicles late in the evening.
During this patrol, officers saw a Volkswagen that was being driven recklessly at excessive speed. After stopping the car, the driver was drugs wiped, which came back postive for cannabis.
The motorist was arrested on suspicion of drug driving.