The Alfreton Safer Neighbourhood Team were patrolling the Mansfield Road area of the town on Tuesday, February 8 after residents raised concerns about speeding vehicles late in the evening.

During this patrol, officers saw a Volkswagen that was being driven recklessly at excessive speed. After stopping the car, the driver was drugs wiped, which came back postive for cannabis.

The motorist was arrested on suspicion of drug driving.