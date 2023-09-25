News you can trust since 1855
Police arrest driver for multiple drugs and motoring offences after failing to stop in Derbyshire town

A driver was arrested on suspicion of several offences after failing to stop for officers in a Derbshire town.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 25th Sep 2023, 10:49 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th Sep 2023, 10:49 BST
On Saturday, September 23, officers from the Heanor Safer Neighbourhood Team were on patrol when a vehicle raised their suspicion along Ilkeston Road, Heanor.

An SNT spokesperson said: “The vehicle failed to stop for officers and items were discarded from the vehicle.

“A detailed search of the surrounding area, with the assistance of our colleagues from Alfreton Police SNT and Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit, resulted in us stopping the vehicle just over the border in Nottinghamshire a short while later.

SNT officers took the driver into custody.
“A male was arrested on suspicion of failing to stop for police, driving whilst over the prescribed limit of drugs and possession with intent to supply class A drugs. He has since been bailed whilst enquiries continue. The vehicle was seized due to no insurance.”