Police arrest driver for multiple drugs and motoring offences after failing to stop in Derbyshire town
On Saturday, September 23, officers from the Heanor Safer Neighbourhood Team were on patrol when a vehicle raised their suspicion along Ilkeston Road, Heanor.
An SNT spokesperson said: “The vehicle failed to stop for officers and items were discarded from the vehicle.
“A detailed search of the surrounding area, with the assistance of our colleagues from Alfreton Police SNT and Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit, resulted in us stopping the vehicle just over the border in Nottinghamshire a short while later.
“A male was arrested on suspicion of failing to stop for police, driving whilst over the prescribed limit of drugs and possession with intent to supply class A drugs. He has since been bailed whilst enquiries continue. The vehicle was seized due to no insurance.”