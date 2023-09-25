Police arrest driver for multiple drugs and motoring offences after failing to stop in Derbyshire town

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

On Saturday, September 23, officers from the Heanor Safer Neighbourhood Team were on patrol when a vehicle raised their suspicion along Ilkeston Road, Heanor.

An SNT spokesperson said: “The vehicle failed to stop for officers and items were discarded from the vehicle.

“A detailed search of the surrounding area, with the assistance of our colleagues from Alfreton Police SNT and Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit, resulted in us stopping the vehicle just over the border in Nottinghamshire a short while later.

SNT officers took the driver into custody.