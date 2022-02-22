Police arrest Derbyshire man wanted for fraud and theft at Manchester Airport
A man wanted for fraud and theft offences in Derbyshire was caught by police in Manchester Airport.
At 5.55pm on Tuesday, February 22, the Derbyshire Dales Response Unit reported that they were attending Manchester Airport to arrest a wanted male.
The man, who is suspected to have committed theft and fraud offences in Matlock earlier this year, was found with the assistance of officers from Greater Manchester Police’s dedicated airport unit.
The individual is now in police custody and is awaiting questioning.