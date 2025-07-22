Police arrest 13-year-old after reports of young person wielding knife in Derbyshire town centre
Derbyshire Police were called to reports of a young person with a knife on Mundy Street, Heanor – just before 5.25pm on Monday.
A force spokesperson said: “A 13-year-old male has been arrested on suspicion of possessing bladed articles.
“An investigation has been launched regarding the circumstances of this incident, however, we believe this to be an isolated incident with no further risk to the wider public.”
Any witnesses, or those with information, are asked to contact the force using one of the methods below – quoting reference number 25000427115:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.