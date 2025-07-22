Police arrest 13-year-old after reports of young person wielding knife in Derbyshire town centre

A 13-year-old has been arrested by police after they were called to reports of a young person wielding a knife in a Derbyshire town.

Derbyshire Police were called to reports of a young person with a knife on Mundy Street, Heanor – just before 5.25pm on Monday.

A force spokesperson said: “A 13-year-old male has been arrested on suspicion of possessing bladed articles.

“An investigation has been launched regarding the circumstances of this incident, however, we believe this to be an isolated incident with no further risk to the wider public.”

Any witnesses should contact Derbyshire Police.

Any witnesses, or those with information, are asked to contact the force using one of the methods below – quoting reference number 25000427115:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.